Bailard Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank raised its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 66.2% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,691,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.26 and its 200 day moving average is $206.61. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

