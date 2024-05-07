Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Trading Up 5.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 163,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 405,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Specifically, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,668.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $652.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.77 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $14,968,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter worth $4,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter worth $3,744,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter worth $3,511,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enviri

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.