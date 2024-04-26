Analyzing Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) & Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Axfood AB (publ) and Sendas Distribuidora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axfood AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sendas Distribuidora has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.09%. Given Sendas Distribuidora’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sendas Distribuidora is more favorable than Axfood AB (publ).

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $20.44 1.19 Sendas Distribuidora $13.32 billion 0.26 $142.21 million $0.53 24.28

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and Sendas Distribuidora’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sendas Distribuidora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora 1.07% 16.78% 1.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Axfood AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $15.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 61.8%. Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats Axfood AB (publ) on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses primarily in Sweden. It operates through four segments: Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross. The company sells groceries through Willys, HANDLAR'N, Hemköp, and Eurocash store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; Apohem, an online retail pharmacy; Matöppe, a personal grocery store and the retailer-owned mini-mart; Snabbgriss, a restaurant; and Tempo, a mini-mart format of retailer-owned stores. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) operates as a subsidiary of Axretail AB.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

