Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18, reports. The firm had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$20.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.80 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.91.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.60.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

