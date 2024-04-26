BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group raised their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.30.

BOKF opened at $89.96 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in BOK Financial by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

