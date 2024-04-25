Syon Capital LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,021. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.47 and a 1 year high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.13 and a 200 day moving average of $197.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.