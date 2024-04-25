Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Short Interest Update

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 36,300.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned 24.35% of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NIKL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.99. 91,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,329. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

