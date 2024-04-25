Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 200 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

