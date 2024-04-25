Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,773. The company has a market capitalization of $132.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 0.46. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.96%.

In related news, Director Douglas Todd Eden acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Douglas Todd Eden purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Holtaway acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.12 per share, with a total value of $105,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,400 shares of company stock worth $426,846. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

