Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Down 77.0% in April

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the March 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Acreage Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ACRHF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 156,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,438. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Acreage has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.70.
About Acreage
