Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Down 77.0% in April

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the March 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Acreage Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACRHF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 156,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,438. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Acreage has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Get Acreage alerts:

About Acreage

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.