Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Down 4.3%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58. Approximately 171,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 649,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the transaction, the president now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848 over the last three months. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $29,776,000. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after buying an additional 946,757 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,415,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 22.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 247,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $3,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

