Wormhole (W) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Wormhole (W) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Wormhole has a market cap of $999.09 million and approximately $122.79 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wormhole has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.6007174 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $126,895,742.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

