Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Free Report) by 27,172.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,900 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chain Bridge I were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the third quarter worth $1,699,000. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.
Chain Bridge I Stock Performance
Shares of Chain Bridge I stock remained flat at $11.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Chain Bridge I has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.25.
Chain Bridge I Company Profile
Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.
