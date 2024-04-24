Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $133.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $106.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $97.00 to $92.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

SEDG stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 128.89 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $317.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

