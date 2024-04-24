Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 3,150 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.21% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

