Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $365.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,071. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

