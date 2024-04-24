UnlimitedIP 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.97 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $16.79 million and $1.97 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.uip.group.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Unlimited (BTCU) is a cryptocurrency . Bitcoin Unlimited has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Unlimited is 0.00999196 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars.

