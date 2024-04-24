Telemus Capital LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.1% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 706,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 127,867 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.4% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $129.39 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.