TD Securities Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.75.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.32. 7,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of C$315.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$30.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 148,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Andrew Molson acquired 80,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$95,676.00. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 148,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. Insiders acquired a total of 265,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

