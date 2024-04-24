STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.46 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. STP has a market capitalization of $113.46 million and $6.01 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,817.55 or 0.99995689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011717 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008954 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00101263 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06145688 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $5,713,310.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

