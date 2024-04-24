South Dakota Investment Council Grows Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.10% of Crescent Point Energy worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,888,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,778,000 after purchasing an additional 217,234 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,585,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 387,650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,181,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,564,000 after purchasing an additional 216,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 110,526 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. 3,736,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,725. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.25 million. Research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

