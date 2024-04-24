SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.84% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $12,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

