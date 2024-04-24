Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded to Hold at Summit Insights

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

SLAB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.07. 306,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,426. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,652,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

