RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,656 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 26,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VT stock opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average is $102.18. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

