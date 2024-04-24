ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 0.9% Higher

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $873.30 and last traded at $867.12. 324,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,241,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $859.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $355.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $957.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $800.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

