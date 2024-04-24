Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Raised by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.29%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.50.

Shares of AEM opened at C$85.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.86. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$59.36 and a twelve month high of C$88.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

