ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $14.86

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $14.19. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 2,338,521 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOIL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth $135,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth $166,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter worth $202,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

