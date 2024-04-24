Polaris (NYSE:PII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris updated its FY24 guidance to $7.79-$8.24 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.786-8.244 EPS.

Polaris Trading Down 1.9 %

Polaris stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.69. Polaris has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PII shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polaris

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.