Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) PT Raised to $5.00 at Chardan Capital

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocugen stock. Truefg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
