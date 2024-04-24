Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) PT Raised to $5.00 at Chardan Capital

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Ocugen Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

OCGN opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.51. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocugen stock. Truefg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

