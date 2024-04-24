NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. 478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,847. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.35.

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

