New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $56.16 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Molina Healthcare worth $56,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.09.
Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare
In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $363.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $423.92.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.
Molina Healthcare Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
