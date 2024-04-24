New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $52.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $52,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,616,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $533,633.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $533,633.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,532 shares of company stock worth $8,116,333. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

