Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $330.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

