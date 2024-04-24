Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Mattel Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mattel has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mattel by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

