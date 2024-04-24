Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.71. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

