Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $133.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.18.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $228.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,428. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.