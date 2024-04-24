Loop Capital Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $380.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $395.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.56.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $302.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.40 and its 200 day moving average is $298.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $221.76 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $38,444,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $4,517,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

