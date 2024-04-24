Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 41 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.56) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.73) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.68) target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 55.33 ($0.68).

LLOY traded up GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 51.81 ($0.64). The company had a trading volume of 575,975,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,276,188. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.28 ($0.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 648.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.68.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($82,289.23). In related news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 1,000,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($555,830.04). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($82,289.23). Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

