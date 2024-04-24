Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 41 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.56) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.73) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.68) target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 55.33 ($0.68).

View Our Latest Report on LLOY

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.9 %

LLOY traded up GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 51.81 ($0.64). The company had a trading volume of 575,975,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,276,188. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.28 ($0.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 648.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($82,289.23). In related news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 1,000,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($555,830.04). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($82,289.23). Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.