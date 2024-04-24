Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $238.77 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $238.77 million and approximately $19.68 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001594 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000993 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001330 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

