Lesa Sroufe & Co Raises Stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 679,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares during the period. Diana Shipping accounts for 2.1% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 19.3% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,018,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 811,312 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 55.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 145,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 51,922 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 119,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 52.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.20. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.