Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.49. 1,548,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,642. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

