Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.27. 1,110,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,500. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day moving average of $122.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

