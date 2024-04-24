Kaspa Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.01 billion and $44.07 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,434,431,309 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,430,571,588.47171. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.12832821 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $49,556,138.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

