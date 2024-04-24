Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) vs. Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Head to Head Survey

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Karooooo and Global Arena’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karooooo $210.59 million N/A $35.89 million $1.18 23.19 Global Arena $700,000.00 0.35 -$1.71 million N/A N/A

Karooooo has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karooooo 16.67% 25.26% 16.79% Global Arena -216.12% N/A -258.73%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Karooooo and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Karooooo has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Karooooo and Global Arena, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karooooo 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

Karooooo currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.63%. Given Karooooo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Karooooo is more favorable than Global Arena.

Summary

Karooooo beats Global Arena on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics. It provides Cartrack Field Service, a software application for management of field and on site workers; Business Intelligence for high-level view of fleet statistics; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics that allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics; Protector, a safety package for consumer vehicles; and Car Watch, a mobile application that lets users track and watch their vehicles. In addition, the company offers specialist mobility solutions that include Bike Track, a GPS-based solution for commercial motorbike fleets; Credit Management that predicts payment cycles and facilitate active credit management for asset-based vehicle finance; electronic monitoring services application that allows law enforcement agencies to monitor persons of interest; and mobility and monitoring solutions, such as Carzuka, cartrack insurance agency, and on-demand rideshare taxi application, as well as smart IoT products. It provides its solutions through direct sales force to consumers and sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and other connected devices. Karooooo Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company was formerly known as Global Arena Holding Subsidiary Corp. Global Arena Holding Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

