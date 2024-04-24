JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.79 and last traded at $50.83. 1,140,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,698,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Duolingo Speaks the Language of Growth for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.