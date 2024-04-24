iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.89

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 56916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $762.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $242,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

