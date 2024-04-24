iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.70. 8,503,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,177,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

