Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 42,268.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after acquiring an additional 609,512 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,244,000 after purchasing an additional 514,259 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,609,000 after purchasing an additional 472,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuit by 56.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 617,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,669,000 after purchasing an additional 222,317 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $631.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,203. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $641.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.63. The firm has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
