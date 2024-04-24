IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.99.

TSE:IMG opened at C$5.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.64. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$5.38.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

