Hartline Investment Corp Sells 702 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.94. 8,780,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,706,246. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.57.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

